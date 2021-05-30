Letter: Developers need to be held accountable for 'visions'

Regarding "NAPA Near St. Louis" (May 16): I would like to make clear that my comments are not intended as a slight against the developer, any business associates or the project itself. My interest is based upon David Hoffmann's comment: “We just had this vision. To say, ‘This is exactly what we’re doing, how we’re going to do it’ — that’s impossible.”

If I were a taxpayer in the proposed project area (I am not), I would find that very scary and unsettling. A similar "vision" occurred in Belleville back around 2015 or 2016 involving a developer with plans to open the Hofbräuhaus restaurant. This vision included soccer fields, a Hyatt Hotel, additional restaurants and a gas mart. As of today, the only part of the vision that was completed is the Hofbräuhaus restaurant. The city of Belleville spent $2.42 million to extend sewer lines and approved upward of $32 million in tax incentives.

Now is the time for due diligence.

Bill Meyer • Belleville