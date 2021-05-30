 Skip to main content
Letter: Developers need to be held accountable for 'visions'
Hofbräuhaus St. Louis German beer hall in Belleville

Hofbräuhaus St. Louis German beer hall in Belleville on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Michalesko of the Post-Dispatch

 Ryan Michalesko

Regarding "NAPA Near St. Louis" (May 16): I would like to make clear that my comments are not intended as a slight against the developer, any business associates or the project itself. My interest is based upon David Hoffmann's comment: “We just had this vision. To say, ‘This is exactly what we’re doing, how we’re going to do it’ — that’s impossible.”

If I were a taxpayer in the proposed project area (I am not), I would find that very scary and unsettling. A similar "vision" occurred in Belleville back around 2015 or 2016 involving a developer with plans to open the Hofbräuhaus restaurant. This vision included soccer fields, a Hyatt Hotel, additional restaurants and a gas mart. As of today, the only part of the vision that was completed is the Hofbräuhaus restaurant. The city of Belleville spent $2.42 million to extend sewer lines and approved upward of $32 million in tax incentives.

Now is the time for due diligence.

Bill Meyer • Belleville

