Letter: Developers' TIFs should be directed to north St. Louis

Regarding "New alderman, St. Louis Mayor Jones push for City Foundry contribution to north city redevelopment" (May 23): I was thrilled to see that newly elected 17th Ward Alderman Tina Pihl, supported by Mayor Tishaura Jones, has insisted that developers of the City Foundry project redirect a significant amount of their tax increment financing subsidies to development efforts in north St. Louis.

I have long been of the opinion that big banks and big developers who want to do business in St. Louis (especially those looking for big tax breaks) need to do business in all of St. Louis, not just the central corridor and other thriving areas of town.

All of our elected Board of Aldermen should insist on it, since the north side should have been getting most of the TIF money all along. This is a very hopeful sign.

Rev. Jeffrey Lindgren • St. Louis