Letter: Diatribe instead of dialogue is lesson our youth absorb

Regarding Aisha Sultan’s column “What did we owe Claudia Conway?” (Aug. 30): This column concerning Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia, gave a deeper insight into a national problem that threatens our collective social and emotional health and our democracy. Claudia Conway is only 15, and whether she is an “attention whore” as Sultan quoted a so-called “Christian” Twitter post, one can’t blame her for touching our hearts in her personal cry for help. And there is no doubt that there are many her age who are suffering in the same way.
Even lofty academics are guilty of the ultra-partisan rhetoric that is the root cause of most of what is wrong with our country at the moment. Progress has never come from fighting and tribalism. It only comes from collaboration, and that is not possible when two groups or even two people can’t actively listen to each other without reflexively responding to trigger words and concepts sowed by their own tribes.
Words like socialism, rights, freedom, extremist, white supremacy, voter suppression, Constitution, law and order, and terrorism are now used too broadly.
Our youth, including Claudia, are the consumers of diatribe instead of dialogue, and we adults are modeling stagnation and vitriol, instead of open dialogue and compromise, the two necessary ingredients for problem-solving. I hold out hope for the future of our country, but our dependence on our young people to further its ideals depends on the model we set for them.
Stacey M. McMackin • Richmond Heights
