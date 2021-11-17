Letter: Did Hawley wear cowboy boots at Yale and Stanford?

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “ Hawley finds a new purpose, as the defender of manly men ” (Nov. 11): Poor Josh Hawley. There are so many questions being raised about whether it’s his role to slam our society for perceived deficiencies in manliness. The nerve to lay such doubt upon a man of such notable virility.

How can we ever forget the display of it when he raised a fist of support to a mob poised to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6? And can we also ignore the rugged insignia of his cowboy boots? Please help restore this man to the stature he’s earned so that we can have no doubt about the integrity of his words and aims. In support, if anybody has photos of him in cowboy boots at his prep school or Yale, please post.