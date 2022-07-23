Letter: Did Nancy Pelosi’s husband engage in insider trading?

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, recently made a roughly $1 million purchase of stock in Nvidia, a semiconductor company, right before Congress weighed billions of dollars in subsides to that industry.
I believe if this were an ordinary citizen doing this, the Securities and Exchange Commission would be all over that person.
This is just another example of how elitist members of Congress have come to view themselves. They believe they are above the law and a privileged group. Just look at the benefits they enjoy that all of us would like to have. Isn’t it about time we make them accountable to all the laws we are held accountable to?
I would love to see a graphic of how many congressional lawmakers come out poorer or richer than when they were elected.
Ken Schatz • Oakville