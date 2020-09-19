 Skip to main content
Letter: Did Trump broker peace deal just to help his campaign?
Letter: Did Trump broker peace deal just to help his campaign?

Israel signs pacts with 2 Arab states: A 'new' Mideast?

President Donald Trump walks to the Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

 

Regarding “Trump highlights foreign policy wins as he woos voters” (Sept. 14): I am skeptical about what may lie behind the recent United States-brokered establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

On the surface it appears to be a positive move. However, since President Donald Trump has shown himself to operate transactionally with consistency, there is every reason to assume he has done so in this matter too, in whatever role he might have played. Because the election is ahead, in order to make himself appear more presidential, I believe he will do what he feels necessary to win — in this case perhaps having made promises to one or more of these countries that will work ultimately to our detriment.

Barbara Weinman • Olivette

