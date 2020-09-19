Letter: Did Trump broker peace deal just to help his campaign?

Regarding “Trump highlights foreign policy wins as he woos voters” (Sept. 14): I am skeptical about what may lie behind the recent United States-brokered establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
On the surface it appears to be a positive move. However, since President Donald Trump has shown himself to operate transactionally with consistency, there is every reason to assume he has done so in this matter too, in whatever role he might have played. Because the election is ahead, in order to make himself appear more presidential, I believe he will do what he feels necessary to win — in this case perhaps having made promises to one or more of these countries that will work ultimately to our detriment.
Barbara Weinman • Olivette
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.