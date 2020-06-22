Letter: Did you ever hear of visiting a Fort Benedict Arnold?

Regarding “Hawley votes no on plan to remove Confederate names from military bases” ( June 11): Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., explained that he opposes the renaming of military installations named after Confederate generals this way: “I don’t think that Congress mandating these being renamed and attempting to erase that part of our history is the way you deal with that history.”
How is this erasing history? The history of the Confederate states will remain all the same. In fact, removing the current names would no longer confuse people who might have thought these were Union generals. After all, no one expects to see a highway exit to Fort Benedict Arnold.
The question remains: Why would anyone oppose righting such horrible wrongs? I leave that answer to Hawley’s conscience.
Laszlo Domjan • Kirkwood
