Letter: Didn’t those murdered Texas children have a right to life?

Texas School Shooting

A young person holds onto an adults hand as they visit the memorial created outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. On Tuesday, a gunman entered the school and at least 19 students and two educators were killed./The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

 Josie Norris - member, The San Antonio Express-News

Regarding “Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school” (May 24): As I watched the video of the desperate parents running toward the Robb Elementary School, not knowing whether their precious babies were dead or alive, I wondered what the Texas pro-gun/anti-abortion advocates were thinking when they were watching the same coverage.

While the pro-gun politicians focus on their own ladder-climbing aspirations, refusing to take a stand against easy gun access for potentially dangerous buyers for the sake of appeasing their own gun-loving constituents, the mass-shooting carnage continues unchecked. As a direct result, once again, an 18-year-old gunman barely out of childhood himself has stolen the hopes and dreams of more than 20 more victims and their loved ones. So on behalf of those lost individuals, the question I’d like to pose to all the uncompromising, procrastinating pro-gun/anti-abortion lawmakers out there is: Where was their “right to life”?

Connie Nohl-Sanford • St. Louis

