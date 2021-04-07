Letter: Difficult knowing driver's race before being pulled over

Regarding " Racial disparities in St. Louis County policing require leadership and action from the top " (March 22): The Editorial Board writes: "Black drivers continued to be singled out for stops and searches at far higher rates than their white counterparts."

But how do police officers know the race of the driver before they are pulled over? I have found it impossible to know the race of a driver of any car I am following. Members of the Editorial Board should experiment for themselves and try to determine the race of a driver they are following in their vehicles.