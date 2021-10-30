 Skip to main content
Letter: Difficult to find St. Louis city workers doing their jobs
Regarding all the St. Louis city workers who are on the payroll, I have a question: Where are they all day? I never seem to see or hear crews trimming back or removing trees. On our block alone there are trees that were supposed to be trimmed. Two were supposed to be removed. This is according to what residents were told a year and a half ago, yet still nothing has been done. Where are all the people filling the potholes? If you call the Citizen Service line and report one, they put it on the list. Then the list just gets bigger and deeper.

I don’t believe these people are not out working because of the coronavirus.

And where is Mayor Tishaura Jones? She must do something for all the residents, not just the African Americans ones.

Years ago, they used to put the picture of people on a milk carton asking the question, “Have you seen this person?” Maybe we should do it again with city employees.

Jim Kozlowski • St. Louis

