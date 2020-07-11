Letter: Dig deeper on why big local firms took PPP money

In scanning through some of the biggest borrowers in the Paycheck Protection Program listed in the June 7 Post-Dispatch, I was surprised, then disbelieving, and finally scandalized to see companies and firms like Armstrong Teasdale, Fred Weber, Joyce Meyer Ministries, Lou Fusz Motors, Sunnen Products and Total Access Urgent Care as recipients of $5 million to $10 million in loans as needy small businesses during this pandemic crisis.
I would think that these companies and institutions had financial officers who would have put sufficient funds aside to handle a three-month downturn, even a serious downturn.
I hope that the Post-Dispatch will be following up on these entities and many more that have borrowed my money (after all, I am one of the taxpayers who has made this money possible). I’m upset to read about this. And I’m certainly not the only one who is steamed. Journalists should do their duty to let us know more about this shocking news.
Joanne Kelly • Webster Groves
