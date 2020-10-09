Letter: Diligent election workers will make democracy happen

Regarding “Voting rights group asks Missouri Supreme Court to order all ballots counted” (Oct. 6): I voted by mail in the August primary, but I failed to sign the outside of the postage-paid return envelope. I received a letter from the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners explaining my mistake and telling me the timeline I had to meet in order to properly sign and complete my ballot. When I limped into the office using my cane, a person at the door inquired about my need. I explained my error and gave him the letter. He said the letter made it easier for him to locate my ballot. He returned in five minutes with my envelope and a pen in hand for me to sign and complete my ballot. With the coronavirus pandemic, these hard-working people, who make democracy real, deserve a round of applause.
Rev. Gerry Kleba • St. Louis
