Letter: Diligent election workers will make democracy happen
Letter: Diligent election workers will make democracy happen

St. Louis County voters drop off ballots

Election worker Jasmin Roberts, left, certifies Laura Brown's ballot outside the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. St. Louis County voters can bring their absentee ballots to the St. Ann offices to be certified or notarized up to and through November 2nd. Wednesday is the final day to register to vote in the state of Missouri for the 2020 election. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “Voting rights group asks Missouri Supreme Court to order all ballots counted” (Oct. 6): I voted by mail in the August primary, but I failed to sign the outside of the postage-paid return envelope. I received a letter from the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners explaining my mistake and telling me the timeline I had to meet in order to properly sign and complete my ballot. When I limped into the office using my cane, a person at the door inquired about my need. I explained my error and gave him the letter. He said the letter made it easier for him to locate my ballot. He returned in five minutes with my envelope and a pen in hand for me to sign and complete my ballot. With the coronavirus pandemic, these hard-working people, who make democracy real, deserve a round of applause.

Rev. Gerry Kleba • St. Louis

