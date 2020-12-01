Letter: Dining restrictions take a bite out of St. Louis County taxes

Regarding "St. Louis County has issued dozens of cease-and-desist letters to restaurants flouting county health order" (Nov. 24): The directive by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to close county restaurants to inside dining is doing double damage. First, the owners and employees of the closed restaurants are taking a devastating direct hit. Few can afford the interruption of a steady flow of income. Second, St. Louis County is losing out on tax revenue from sales at the shuttered restaurants.

The demand for indoor dining has not been eliminated by Page's closures. A good portion of the tax revenue generated by the restaurants is being transferred to neighboring counties. Many people simply cross the county line to dine at open restaurants.