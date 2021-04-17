Letter: Direct-support professionals need a living wage

Regarding “‘A decent paycheck’: St. Louis nursing home workers protest for $15 minimum wage, health protections” (March 18): My adult daughter receives developmental disability support services in Missouri. She is blind and has autism. She has multiple medical and behavioral support needs and requires 24-hour, seven-days-per-week supervision. We are grateful to Easterseals Midwest, which provides support to do things that most people take for granted like showering, preparing meals, taking medication and other activities of daily living. The people who provide support to my daughter are direct-support professionals. They are dedicated, caring, compassionate people and invaluable to my daughter. They are frontline workers and are real heroes.