Letter: 'Dirty Missouri' amendment needs to be in trash can
Regarding "Report: ‘Clean Missouri’ repeal could dilute minority representation in state Capitol" (Sept. 23): Amendment 3 is not just dirty; it's smelly. Current state legislators, aided by deceptive ballot wording, seek to overturn the will of the people, perpetuate gerrymandering and cling to power.

The measure aptly nicknamed "Dirty Missouri" should be stuffed into a trash bag and hauled out to the curb.

Anne Marie Bailey • Maplewood

