Regarding “In Missouri, people who can’t speak and see wait in line for help” (Nov. 24): This article highlights the great need for a full continuum of care for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It is very disheartening to me to see families suffering because of lack of services. Some of these families could find extensive services at Missouri habilitation centers, which are intermediate-care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. These facilities must have very high standards of care and oversight in order to maintain Medicaid funding.
However, there currently is a no-new-admissions policy for all of these Missouri centers.
Families or hospitals asking about admissions are told habilitation centers are not a choice, which is in violation of federal law. Our neighboring states of Illinois and Arkansas have open admissions to their centers, and families are frequently choosing them to receive services.
Missouri habilitation centers are residential campuses for persons with severe intellectual disabilities who many times also have severe behavior challenges and high medical needs. A full array of services is available on campus including medical, speech and occupational therapy, behavior management, daily programming, work opportunities, and transportation. Residents enjoy many off-campus activities such as shopping, dining, and trips to libraries, parks and entertainment events. Staffers at habilitation centers are well trained, so that residents can live their lives to the fullest, despite their disabilities.
Families looking for comprehensive services should have the option of choosing a habilitation center as required by federal law.
Mary Vitale • Florissant
President, Bellefontaine Habilitation Center Parents Association