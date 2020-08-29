 Skip to main content
Letter: Disaffected Republicans: Vote Biden and stop Trump
angrytrump

President Trump as he often is — angry. (AP photo)

I get it that conservatives believe in small government, a free market economy and the Second Amendment. Maybe they always voted for the candidate who opposed same-sex marriages, or they don’t believe in deficit spending or that the welfare system is preventing the poor from helping themselves. For whatever reason, they’ve never voted for a Democrat.

But perhaps they are now exhausted by the news or they’re just unsure about committing to another four years of … well, whatever this is.

Perhaps they find themselves biting their tongues when others rationalize their support for President Donald Trump with one of the following: 1) Everything was going great until this coronavirus thing hit. 2) All politicians lie, how is this president any different? 3) He just spews that third term or life appointment line to make the liberal talking heads explode, works every time, he’s not serious. Or my favorite: 4) I can’t stand the tweets, but my 401k is doing great.

They know that none of this feels right. They know that you wouldn’t trust this man if he were your neighbor, co-worker, employee or boss. They know that Trump should heed the medical advice of the epidemiologists over the “My Pillow” guy.

Maybe they recognize his autocratic tendencies and see that the Republican Party has all but abandoned its values to avoid a mean tweet.

If this speaks to them as constituents, I’m here to tell them that their voice and vote are needed.

Steve Cande • Eureka

