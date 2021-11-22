 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Disagreements shouldn't progress into death threats
0 comments

Letter: Disagreements shouldn't progress into death threats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AP source: House to vote on censuring Gosar over video

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the origin of the virus, at the Capitol in Washington, on July 22, 2021. In the past week, Gosar tweeted a video showing a character with his face killing a figure with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's face. Several of the 13 House Republicans who backed a bipartisan infrastructure bill said they faced threats after their vote. In one profanity-laced voicemail, a caller labeled Rep. Fred Upton a “traitor” and wished death for the Michigan Republican, his family and staff. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Missouri town turns to George Carlin for advice on banning offensive words" (Nov. 15): It is so very sad that many people have lost or never have known what civility, decency, and respect for another person means, referring in particular to politics, where there are always going to be some disagreements.

We, as a civilized nation, should be better at effectively expressing our contrasting opinions without having to resort to using obscenities and death wishes against those we disagree with. Profanity and vulgarity are ugly expressions. When I was a little boy and said a bad word, my mother would take me into the bathroom and wash out my mouth with a bar of soap.

Marvin Rennard, M.D. • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News