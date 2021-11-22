Letter: Disagreements shouldn't progress into death threats

Regarding Tony Messenger's column " Missouri town turns to George Carlin for advice on banning offensive words" (Nov. 15): It is so very sad that many people have lost or never have known what civility, decency, and respect for another person means, referring in particular to politics, where there are always going to be some disagreements.

We, as a civilized nation, should be better at effectively expressing our contrasting opinions without having to resort to using obscenities and death wishes against those we disagree with. Profanity and vulgarity are ugly expressions. When I was a little boy and said a bad word, my mother would take me into the bathroom and wash out my mouth with a bar of soap.