 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Disappointed Democrats got what they voted for. Happy?
0 comments

Letter: Disappointed Democrats got what they voted for. Happy?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McConnell offers Dems short-term debt fix amid standoff

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with business leaders about the debt limit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding “Biden’s approval slumps after a slew of crises” (Oct. 1): Are all Democratic voters happy with President Joe Biden now? They got what they voted for, so they should be happy now, right?

Jerry Davis • Richmond Heights

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News