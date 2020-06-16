Letter: Discrimination still the cause of inner-city food deserts

Regarding the letter “Minority health issues are not rooted in discrimination” (June 12): Let me describe “food insecurity” to the letter writer. If your car runs, you can go anywhere for fresh food. Back in the 1950s and 1960s there were stores like IGA and Kroger throughout the black community within walking distance. In those days my aunts, who didn’t drive, took a bus every Thursday to a farmers market across from Stix, Baer & Fuller for fresh produce. Then they’d walk to another farmers market across from Famous-Barr for meat and fish.
Fast food was almost nonexistent. TV dinners tasted like cardboard. Now grocery stores and farmers markets are rare in the inner city. Instead, there are a plethora of fast food places on every corner, serving up cheap, salt-filled, preservative-laden meals. As for exercise, kids in poor neighborhoods had few opportunities before COVID-19 hit. Lack of fresh food and exercise can lead to obesity, and subsequently diabetes. It’s cumulative discrimination. A low-paying job often causes children to go hungry. Hungry children don’t stay in school, and often end up in low-paying jobs, perpetuating the cycle.
The letter writer blames “second-wave feminism” and “the Great Society programs,” but they have diddly-squat to do with it. Denying that discrimination contributed to this problem is just that: denial.
Janet Y. Jackson • University City
