Letter: Disdainful critique of VP Harris falls short of the truth

Kathleen Parker’s column, “Has Kamala Harris been sidelined?” (Nov. 19) represents a journalistic loose cannon in search of a target — any target. Of course, the primary target is Vice President Kamala Harris. Parker says Harris “wasn’t, in my view, ready for the job.”

While being dismissive of the vice president, Parker also called her a “sympathetic character,” perhaps sarcastically. The implication seemed to be that the vice president is a victim of White House intrigue and friction. Harris has dismissed such concerns.

A few jabs were then delivered to President Joe Biden and former presidential candidate John McCain. Particular attention was given to McCain’s 2008 running mate, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin. “Men used her the way men have always used women,” Parker says. Apparently, being a Republican woman could not protect her from the barbs of this columnist.

The final claim, ludicrous in my opinion, is that Harris is being similarly misused. No doubt, the intention all along was to paint the vice president as an unqualified woman being misused by ruthless men. Funny how sometimes loose cannons end up exactly where they started.

Ted Morrison • Rock Hill