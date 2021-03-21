 Skip to main content
Letter: Disgraceful not all Republicans supporting Capitol police
Letter: Disgraceful not all Republicans supporting Capitol police

A dozen Republicans voted against a resolution honoring U.S. Capitol police for their efforts to protect members of Congress during the Capitol invasion on Jan. 6. I am constantly amazed at how low Republicans have sunk in their efforts to support this insurrection. Many police officers were beaten and some died because of this horrendous attack.

What happened to the claim by Republicans that they were the party of law and order? This blatant insult to the Capitol Police by Republican lawmakers goes beyond the pale. These GOP lawmakers’ lives were saved by these police officers, and this is the thanks they get for their heroic efforts? What a disgrace.

Ross Caravelli • Florissant

