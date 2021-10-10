Letter: Disinformation slows down the coronavirus fight

As a child in the 1950s, I was forbidden from swimming in a public pool due to fear of contracting polio. When the vaccine became available, we seized the opportunity to receive the shot. Politicization and disinformation were vacant from public discourse.

Today, 6.3 billion life-saving coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide. Rather than trusting safe vaccines, a growing misguided fringe is entrusting quackery for coronavirus treatments. In an oft-cited Australian study, the livestock dewormer ivermectin was found to kill the virus, but the doses were too dangerous for humans. Furthermore, results of an Egyptian study of ivermectin for patients with the coronavirus were ultimately debunked and retracted. Although approved for humans for lice and rosacea, ivermectin can cause vomiting, seizures, coma and death when used inappropriately.

The nation’s 55 poison control centers indicated that this frenzy, driven by conservative talk-show and podcast hosts, created a 245% uptick of ivermectin toxicity cases between July and August. Apparently, some folks would rather ingest this risky substance over receiving the scrutinized, monitored and FDA-approved vaccine.