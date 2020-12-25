 Skip to main content
Letter: Dismas House board does little to earn high salaries
Letter: Dismas House board does little to earn high salaries

Dismas House of St. Louis

An exterior view of Dismas House of St. Louis, 5025 Cote Brilliante Avenue, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Shooting at Dismas House spurs more criticism of federal halfway house” (Dec. 16): I do not always agree with Messenger, but I agree with this column.

Former City Parks Director Gary Bess, his wife Vivienne Flatley, and her brother, John Flatley, have paid themselves millions in federal funds meant to help ex-felons reintegrate into society at Dismas House. What are they doing to earn that kind of money? Apparently, very little. Illegal drugs and weapons make their way into the building, which is not secured, according to several residents. And residents are given little assistance or guidance with job searches. Then what exactly are these individuals being paid for? There seems to be zero oversight. The Bureau of Prisons should not renew their contract. What a disgrace.

Sharon Sanders • St. Louis

