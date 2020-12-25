Letter: Dismas House board does little to earn high salaries

Former City Parks Director Gary Bess, his wife Vivienne Flatley, and her brother, John Flatley, have paid themselves millions in federal funds meant to help ex-felons reintegrate into society at Dismas House. What are they doing to earn that kind of money? Apparently, very little. Illegal drugs and weapons make their way into the building, which is not secured, according to several residents. And residents are given little assistance or guidance with job searches. Then what exactly are these individuals being paid for? There seems to be zero oversight. The Bureau of Prisons should not renew their contract. What a disgrace.