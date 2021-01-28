Letter: Dismissing the Trump emoluments lawsuit is dangerous

What the nation’s highest court has done effectively is to render potential presidential crimes committed while in office as “moot” after they have left office, designating the offenses as not actionable and, to wit, above the law.

This decision to dismiss the emoluments case gives all of us pause to reconsider our opinion of this court’s objectivity in its consideration of justice. In the end, the justices’ dismissal of this case might lead one to believe that Trump’s seeding of the court with the likes of Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh has paid off in spades — and dollars — for the ex-president. In the long run, it may well encourage future presidents with questionable ethical standards to use this decision as precedent.