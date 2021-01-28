 Skip to main content
Letter: Dismissing the Trump emoluments lawsuit is dangerous
Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, the Trump International Hotel, is shown in Washington. A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency through his luxury Washington hotel. The lawsuit brought by the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia claims Trump has violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution by accepting profits through foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding “Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits” (Jan. 25): The recent Supreme Court decision to dismiss the emoluments case against former President Donald Trump establishes a dangerous precedent. It is, in fact, an outrage.

What the nation’s highest court has done effectively is to render potential presidential crimes committed while in office as “moot” after they have left office, designating the offenses as not actionable and, to wit, above the law.

This decision to dismiss the emoluments case gives all of us pause to reconsider our opinion of this court’s objectivity in its consideration of justice. In the end, the justices’ dismissal of this case might lead one to believe that Trump’s seeding of the court with the likes of Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh has paid off in spades — and dollars — for the ex-president. In the long run, it may well encourage future presidents with questionable ethical standards to use this decision as precedent.

Wann Smith • Manchester

