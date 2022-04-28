Letter: Dismissing unemployed as just lazy reveals ignorance

Regarding Janet Y. Jackson's column "Let's cut the unemployed some slack" (April 20): I appreciated Jackson's view on the unfair, but all-too-common assumption that unemployed folks just don't want to work. As she points out, everyone's circumstances are different, and painting all who aren't currently working outside the home as lazy freeloaders reveals monumental ignorance, prejudice and ivory-tower thinking.
I believe her opinion columns are thoughtful prods to the conscience, quiet reminders to those of us with safe, comfortable lives not to be so quick to leap to pejorative judgments.
Lucy Drews • Bridgeton