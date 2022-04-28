 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dismissing unemployed as just lazy reveals ignorance

  • 0
US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but consumers kept spending

A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

Regarding Janet Y. Jackson's column "Let's cut the unemployed some slack" (April 20): I appreciated Jackson's view on the unfair, but all-too-common assumption that unemployed folks just don't want to work. As she points out, everyone's circumstances are different, and painting all who aren't currently working outside the home as lazy freeloaders reveals monumental ignorance, prejudice and ivory-tower thinking.

I believe her opinion columns are thoughtful prods to the conscience, quiet reminders to those of us with safe, comfortable lives not to be so quick to leap to pejorative judgments.

Lucy Drews • Bridgeton 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News