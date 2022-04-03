Letter: Disqualify any candidate who believes that Trump won

Regarding “House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power” (March 25): Call me old fashioned, but I believe our democracy was founded on, and is sustained by, backbone. I find it disconcerting that Republicans are projected to take back the majority this fall in the House. It’s always easy to blame the party in charge for problems affecting our nation, and I feel any defense I might suggest of any Democrats would fall on some deaf ears.

I’ve learned people will believe what they want to believe to the point where they will find some publication somewhere that endorses their beliefs. I also know the truth is out there, if people look to reputable sources.

I believe any person who sided with Donald Trump in his 2020 election fallacy of a stolen election is not worthy to serve or protect our democracy. Don’t reward bad and dangerous behavior. It may just take one cycle for Republicans to realize that undermining our democracy is unacceptable.

Terese McGrath • Oakville