Letter: Disregarding GOP, Trump will return with vengeance
Regarding “Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback” (Jan. 20): Everyone knows Donald Trump is not going away. He will try to be back in the spotlight as soon as he can. And, in true Trumpian form, he will try over time to exact revenge on those he perceives as having been disloyal to him. If he is able to rerun for office, he will. He is an attack dog, and an attack dog has no conscience.

Unlike the allegations of fraud concerning the election results, I believe there is undeniable evidence of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol unrest. The question is: Do Senate Republicans have the same fortitude as the Georgia election officials who stood up to Trump?

Trump has left office having decimated the Republican Party, at least in the short term. It is quite likely that they will give him a pass for having tried to step on them and squeeze the life out of them. Trump has never had any regard for the GOP, other than using them as pawns.

Dave Schueler • Columbia, Ill.

