Letter: Distracted driving restrictions help save lives

Traffic deaths are the public health crisis we’re not talking about.
They are "completely preventable,” says the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Jon Nelson, talking about distracted driving deaths. Most traffic deaths are not preventable, but deaths from distracted driving are. That’s why passing a strong distracted driving law is vital.
Last year, 118 people were killed while walking. They were killed by people driving in Missouri — the highest number in 10 years. Despite a reduction in traffic deaths, distracted driving is a leading cause in crashes, and Missouri is one of only a few states without meaningful distracted driving legislation.
While different state legislation has been introduced, varying in scope and detail, it is vital that state lawmakers pass meaningful distracted driving legislation.
Trailnet supports banning drivers from using a smartphone or similar device while driving, including talking and texting, but still allowing voice-only or hands-free use, GPS navigation, calling 911 or roadside assistance. We also support the reasonable use of these devices for emergency personnel.
Convenience should never override safety.
Cindy Mense • St. Louis
Chief Executive Officer of Trailnet