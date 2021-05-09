Letter: Ditch any and all outside influence on Missouri elections

Regarding “ It’s not just Missouri: GOP works to override voters on Medicaid, higher wages, pot ” (April 28): Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, is quoted as saying he believes ballot initiatives are the result of influence and money from outside Missouri.

Given his position on outside influence and money, I look forward to him introducing a bill to stop money from outside Missouri be contributed to any political campaigns. This would eliminate the outside influence of political action committees and Washington politicians who dump money into campaigns that really are not funded or supported by Missourians. After all, he does imply that we ignorant Missourians are easily fooled into voting against our best interests.