 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ditch any and all outside influence on Missouri elections
0 comments

Letter: Ditch any and all outside influence on Missouri elections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri Capitol

The Missouri state Capitol. (Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “It’s not just Missouri: GOP works to override voters on Medicaid, higher wages, pot” (April 28): Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, is quoted as saying he believes ballot initiatives are the result of influence and money from outside Missouri.

Given his position on outside influence and money, I look forward to him introducing a bill to stop money from outside Missouri be contributed to any political campaigns. This would eliminate the outside influence of political action committees and Washington politicians who dump money into campaigns that really are not funded or supported by Missourians. After all, he does imply that we ignorant Missourians are easily fooled into voting against our best interests.

Randy Steinmeyer • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports