Letter: Ditch Electoral College and elect by popular vote only

Regarding the letter “US ought to look to Canada, Europe about voting laws” (Jan. 18): The letter writer discussed various changes to U.S. election laws and then compared these proposed changes to the voting requirements in Canada and 47 European countries. He concluded that the U.S. should look to other democracies for best election practices. This is a very valid point.

These other countries elect their leaders by direct popular vote while the U.S. elects its president by use of the Electoral College. I believe that, to be more democratic like Canada and Europe, we should get rid of the Electoral College and elect our president by popular vote. If we did this, Hillary Clinton and Al Gore would have been elected president.

Changes to our election laws should be based on identified and verified fraud. So far, none existed in the 2020 election. Therefore, I don’t see the need to change the election laws. The best and most democratic change should be to eliminate the Electoral College system and have the president be the candidate who receives the most votes.

Kenneth Bunch • Troy, Ill.