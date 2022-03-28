Letter: Ditch lawmakers who write tax laws favoring the rich

We continue to hear about the billionaires and large corporations who report obscene profits and pay zero taxes. Here’s a wake-up call for those of us who waste time vilifying these individuals and corporations: All they are doing is taking advantage of the tax laws that were written by our elected members in Congress. We still live under the delusion that these legislators are in Washington representing the interests of the average American citizen. Get real.

I believe that our elected officials, with few exceptions, are bankrolled by lobbyists and other special interests and don’t give a damn about the average voter other than on Election Day. If people don’t like tax laws that are continually written to favor the fabulously wealthy elite, while the accompanying rhetoric falsely trumpets how these laws are aimed at helping the middle- and lower-income people, they should stop complaining and blaming those who simply utilize the tax laws to their best advantage. I think people should use their vote to rid us of these legislators who are nothing more than lackeys for the lobbyists and super wealthy.