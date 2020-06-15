Letter: Ditch photo-ops and props; do the hard work in Washington

Regarding “DC Episcopal bishop: ‘I am outraged’ by Trump church visit” (June 2): Props for photo opportunities seem all the rage in Washington lately. President Donald Trump with his Bible. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and crew with kente cloths around their necks. Where some see a stand, I see a stunt. Where some see a champion, I see a charade.
Let’s try less of what makes a show and more of what makes things go.
Robert Utt • St. Charles
