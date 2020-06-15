Letter: Ditch photo-ops and props; do the hard work in Washington
0 comments

Letter: Ditch photo-ops and props; do the hard work in Washington

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Pope sends strong message to US Catholics after Floyd death

FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House. George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a white police officer and the global protests that erupted to denounce police brutality and racism might normally have drawn a muted diplomatic response from the Holy See. Francis spoke out Wednesday after Trump posed in front of an episcopal church near the White House, Bible in hand, after law enforcement moved aggressively to push back protesters from a nearby park. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding “DC Episcopal bishop: ‘I am outraged’ by Trump church visit” (June 2): Props for photo opportunities seem all the rage in Washington lately. President Donald Trump with his Bible. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and crew with kente cloths around their necks. Where some see a stand, I see a stunt. Where some see a champion, I see a charade.

Let’s try less of what makes a show and more of what makes things go.

Robert Utt • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports