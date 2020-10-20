Letter: Ditch the cellphone and really listen to Trump's lies

Regarding "Supreme Court to hear case over border wall funding" (Oct. 19): I am a military veteran, having served 34 years in defense of our beloved country, and I believe President Donald Trump has violated our Constitution, the one he and I pledged to support and defend, by using funds appropriated for our Department of Defense for his border wall. The Constitution tells us that Congress decides the use of funds, not the president.
Americans should put down their cell phones and stop listening to tweets, Fox News, and Rush Limbaugh, even stop watching CNN and MSNBC, and just listen to what Trump himself is saying. He has said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin and not our own intelligence agencies. He said it's OK to sexually assault women. He insulted an American hero, Sen. John McCain. He insulted a Gold Star family and reportedly called our deceased military members losers and suckers. He defends white supremacists.
Now he says he might not accept the results of the election and says the Democrats are cheating. He has said the coronavirus will magically go away and is now supporting the theory of herd immunity, which would result in the deaths of millions. He has said "it is what it is."
Now, after almost four years, some Republicans are finally seeing Trump for what he is, but I say it's too late. They don't get to bail out now. I am truly terrified that this devil may be reelected. Common sense is a requirement when voting.
Jerry Duncan • Granite City
