Letter: Ditch the Electoral College and make every vote count

Regarding the op-ed "The Electoral College is what stands between voters and tyranny" (Sept. 17): Author Tyler C. Chrestman argues that the “Electoral College is what stands between voters and tyranny.” He is wrong on all counts.
The Founding Fathers cobbled together the Electoral College toward the very end of their four months of meeting as a rough compromise on how to elect the president. From the start, its flaws became evident. Indeed, in 1804, the provisions had to be amended to correct a mistake in determining the election between the president and the vice president.
And from the start, purposely, the Electoral College favored the Southern slave states with their over-representation of electors as a result of the Constitution’s odious racial three-fifths slave provision.
But as the nation moved to greater democracy and greater popular representation, the Electoral College remained, despite repeated efforts to change it. It has stayed to this day, denying a nationwide popular vote to elect the president.
We have seen the damage and cynicism the Electoral College has caused: Hillary Clinton losing, but receiving almost 3 million more votes than President Donald Trump. And the feeling of some that their votes don’t count.
It is time to have every vote count in every state for the presidential election. Chrestman may think that is a “terrible idea,” but I believe the great majority of the nation’s voters strongly disagree.
Ben Uchitelle • Clayton
