Letter: Ditching Electoral College raises popular vote questions
Letter: Ditching Electoral College raises popular vote questions

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Every four years, America throws a party that most of us aren’t invited to." (Nov. 8): Once again we get the joy of reading another rant by McDermott about the evils of the Electoral College, Republican partisanship, and democracy. So here is a question for him: If we switched to the popular vote to determine our president, does McDermott support requiring the winning candidate to get 66% to 75% of the vote, instead of a simple plurality?

We require two-thirds votes to override a presidential veto, and three-fourths of states to approve a constitutional amendment. Even the Electoral College requires the winning candidate to receive 270 electoral votes, and not just a plurality. Does McDermott really want his vote to count by requiring candidates to actually earn a majority of the votes instead of pandering to their base, or is he just a Democratic partisan?

Jacob Jones • Des Peres 

