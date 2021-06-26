Letter: Ditching federal gun laws panders to the GOP base

Regarding “St. Louis, St. Louis County sue to block Missouri law claiming to invalidate federal gun laws” (June 23): For years I’ve been hearing from Second Amendment fans that we don’t need new laws on the books, we just need to enforce the ones that we have.

Well then, doesn’t the state of Missouri’s Second Amendment Protection Act pull the rug out from under that philosophy? State prosecutors with the attorney general’s office have already withdrawn from nearly two-dozen federal drug, gun and carjacking cases in St. Louis, surely with more to follow.

Kudos to the leadership of St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis for having the sense to stand up to the kindergarten-level of authority that seems to prevail among the ruling party in Jefferson City. These people don’t govern, they pass press releases disguised as legislation that only stoke their ill-informed and rabid base. Meanwhile, the responsible taxpayers of the state are shouldered with the financial responsibility of fighting this nonsense in the courts.

Michael Meredith • Creve Coeur