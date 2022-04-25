 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ditching math books over politics is a slippery slope

Regarding “Florida rejects 41% of new math textbooks, citing critical race theory among its reasons” (April 18): As a mathematics educator with years of experience in teaching methodology, as well as content in elementary, middle school and university-level mathematics pedagogy, I am appalled by Florida’s decision to reject mathematics textbooks proposed or used in their state’s public schools.

Perhaps Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t aware of how much effort is involved in helping students understand and make topics relevant such as division of fractions, two-step word problems and geometric proofs, among so many others. Critical race theory is not included in mathematics curricula, and claiming that the rejected books include such a theory makes no sense nor is based in reality.

When school textbooks are discarded for false non-educational reasons and undisclosed evidence, the situation becomes dire. What else will be excluded? Books written by those suspected of theories deemed unpleasant and books that actually explain facts?

Helene J. Sherman • Chesterfield

