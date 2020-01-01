Letter: Diverse nurse workforce needed for underserved

Regarding “Mercy ends plan for midwifery services in Ferguson after dispute with Jamaa Birth Village” (Dec. 21): I am a clinical nurse specialist with a board certification in public health and deeply concerned about the disparities in health care in the St. Louis region. In order to provide patient-centered care to reduce health care disparities, fostering culturally congruent care and increasing diversity in the nursing workforce is essential.
Lack of diversity in the nursing workforce remains a problem in the St. Louis metropolitan area. According to the Missouri Center for Nursing, 83% of nurses in Missouri are white and 90% are women. Providing opportunities for persons from underrepresented ethnic and racial backgrounds, who may also be disadvantaged economically, may be a primary way to close the gap in diversity in the nursing workforce, ultimately impacting health care disparities in the region.
Providing access, funding, and opportunities for many of the people living in socioeconomically depressed areas to become future nurses may assist in this plight. Furthermore, encouraging nurses from diverse backgrounds to further their education and become nursing faculty may also help increase the numbers of diversity in the workforce.
Mercy Hospital usurping the ideas and excellent community-driven, culturally congruent services that the Jamaa Birth Village provides is not the answer. It is time to support, encourage and provide culturally competent care through access to nursing education to those from underserved ethnic, racial and socioeconomic backgrounds.
Debra D’Arcy, R.N. • Ballwin