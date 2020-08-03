Letter: 'Diversify suburbs' in reality attacks our property rights

Regarding “President must have narrow view of who is a good guy” (July 28): Letter writer Robert Boyd is referring to “HUD revokes Obama-era rule designed to diversify the suburbs” (July 23), but is apparently unaware that President Donald Trump’s accusation that Joe Biden would “destroy our suburbs” is political speak for a real threat to private property rights.
The Obama administration’s agenda included the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing law, part of the Fair Housing Act administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which makes sure that there is no discrimination in their programs. I believe it also allowed the federal government to take control of local government zoning, traffic control, environmental issues and would not allow any residential or commercial expansion action without Housing and Urban Development approval. The main agenda is to ensure there is affirmative action in housing, meaning that-low income, high-density housing can be included in any residential area.
This is a typical liberal, socialist money transfer from taxpaying suburbs to a city. Worse than that, it is an outrageous reversal of individual private property rights. This is what Trump is trying to prevent, and good for him.
David M. Huddart • Clayton
