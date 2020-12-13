Letter: Divided, narrowly focused government hurts schools

Please focus on the first two sentences from “Saving Local Schools” by Dorothy Rohde Collins on Dec. 8: “For too long, the city of St. Louis has ignored St. Louis Public Schools. Following the school closures in 2009, investing in our school system should have been the city’s No. 1 priority.” I agree.

The cause for this failure to act is found in the same place as so many other metro area problems: divided government, leading to too many elections that are too narrowly focused on specific areas, instead of on the overall public good. At least the city of St. Louis controls its own police, fire and zoning departments. We need to add the schools to the responsibilities of the municipal government.

I recommend a board of directors for all city functions, replacing the patriarchal alderman terminology and having control over all taxes and economic development within city limits and the schools. Have one group that the voters can hold responsible for all that goes on, one group unable to point fingers at what some other group has done.

Tom Poelker • University City