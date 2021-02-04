 Skip to main content
Letter: Divisions will continue unless GOP denounces election lie
Letter: Divisions will continue unless GOP denounces election lie

Regarding “House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges” (Feb. 2): The controversy looming over Donald’s Trump impeachment trial is somehow missing the central issue. It would, of course, be a victory for justice if Trump were convicted and then prohibited from ever again running for office. But there would still be nothing stopping him from endorsing another despicable candidate in future elections and then claiming fraud if he lost.

So even if 17 Republican senators can bring themselves to convict Trump, a largely partisan conviction will not move the country to a better place. Somehow, the leaders of the Republican Party and their elected officials in all branches of state and federal government have to renounce the myth they have been spreading and attempt to convince their followers that the election was not stolen. Anything short of that will only perpetuate our truly lethal national divisions.

Steven Rothman, M.D. • Clayton

