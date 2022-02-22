Letter: Do anti-mandate efforts include hepatitis and measles?

Regarding " Missouri House advances bills limiting vaccine mandates " (Feb. 15): It perplexes me to hear our Missouri legislators debating the necessity for vaccinations. I guess their main concern is against mandates, whether by governments or employers. If mask and vaccine mandates are eliminated, some will feel relieved, but wouldn't that open the floodgates to other health mandates, such as hepatitis vaccines for food workers for example?

Or how will the anti-mandate legislation apply to measles, mumps and other child vaccinations that most of us have come to take for granted? This is all so sad. I jokingly said to my wife that maybe “separate but equal schools” for anti-vaxxers would be a solution.