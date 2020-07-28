Letter: Do current events predict future totalitarianism in US?

Regarding “Trump’s show of federal force sparking alarm in cities” (July 21): See if any of these events sound familiar: Federal agents, trained in riot suppression, are deployed to local jurisdictions without a request by the local government. Those same anonymous federal agents attack and detain local citizens, overstepping their authority to do so.
Personal loyalty is emphasized in hiring policymakers over competence and institutional respect. Nepotism is the accepted norm.
Critics are branded as traitors and vilified by personal attacks. The activity of the free press is discouraged at every turn. The justice system is rigged to favor corporations and friends of the administration over citizens.
Any form of accountability for decisions and their consequences is denied. Transparency in actions and decision-making is avoided. The documentation of the internal decision-making process is made inaccessible to the citizenry, other governmental bodies, and the press.
Does any of this sound familiar at all? Is it something out of a deep state conspiracy theory or a history lesson on totalitarianism?
William Woods • St. Louis
