Letter: Do face coverings hinder the anti-terrorism battle?

intern

Even if the Missouri Legislature makes its interns wear burkas, they could still be harassed by cell phone. (AP Photo)

Regarding “Missouri jurisdictions divided on requiring face coverings” (July 2): Less than a year ago there was a movement afoot to ban religious and other face coverings as a safety threat. Airlines, city governments, schools, work places, banks and others all lobbied for a ban for the greater good of fighting terrorism. Now there are demands for face covers as a requirement to get simple services or admission to some of these same services and locations. Please make up your mind.

Henry Hahn • Pacific

