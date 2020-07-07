Letter: Do face coverings hinder the anti-terrorism battle?

Regarding “Missouri jurisdictions divided on requiring face coverings” (July 2): Less than a year ago there was a movement afoot to ban religious and other face coverings as a safety threat. Airlines, city governments, schools, work places, banks and others all lobbied for a ban for the greater good of fighting terrorism. Now there are demands for face covers as a requirement to get simple services or admission to some of these same services and locations. Please make up your mind.
Henry Hahn • Pacific
