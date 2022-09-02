 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Do Missouri’s Democrats have a workable strategy to win?

  • 0
DEMOCRATIC DONKEY 2

Democratic donkey confused about what his message is.

 Dan Martin St. Louis Post-Dispatch

With little more than two months until our general election, I wonder where are Missouri’s Democratic Committee officers, and what is their agenda. It’s not apparent how are they encouraging voters to vote and whether they are working on plans on how to physically get voters to the polls who may need help. Also unclear is whether voters fully understand voter ID requirements and whether young voters being targeted to register.

On the Democrats’ website, chairman Michael Butler, vice chair Genevieve Williams, executive director Randy Dunn and other officers are apparently planning a large fundraising dinner on Sept. 10. Again, it’s unclear what they plan to do with the money.

It’s probably too late to convince rural Missourians why their hospitals have closed or why state workers are really poorly paid or why social services are understaffed or why the Medicaid wait times are way past federal guidelines. Or to tell them why job growth, health care, education, wage growth and quality-of-life issues in rural Missouri are all suffering.

People are also reading…

Missouri is flush with federal cash but won’t spend it to help those in rural areas. Instead, Missouri wants to cut taxes, which I suspect will impact little in rural Missouri.

So what has the Democratic Committee officers accomplished? In my opinion, very little besides collecting a check. No wonder Missouri is a red state.

Bill Miskall • Dittmer

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News