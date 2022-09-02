Letter: Do Missouri’s Democrats have a workable strategy to win?

With little more than two months until our general election, I wonder where are Missouri’s Democratic Committee officers, and what is their agenda. It’s not apparent how are they encouraging voters to vote and whether they are working on plans on how to physically get voters to the polls who may need help. Also unclear is whether voters fully understand voter ID requirements and whether young voters being targeted to register.

On the Democrats’ website, chairman Michael Butler, vice chair Genevieve Williams, executive director Randy Dunn and other officers are apparently planning a large fundraising dinner on Sept. 10. Again, it’s unclear what they plan to do with the money.

It’s probably too late to convince rural Missourians why their hospitals have closed or why state workers are really poorly paid or why social services are understaffed or why the Medicaid wait times are way past federal guidelines. Or to tell them why job growth, health care, education, wage growth and quality-of-life issues in rural Missouri are all suffering.

Missouri is flush with federal cash but won’t spend it to help those in rural areas. Instead, Missouri wants to cut taxes, which I suspect will impact little in rural Missouri.

So what has the Democratic Committee officers accomplished? In my opinion, very little besides collecting a check. No wonder Missouri is a red state.

Bill Miskall • Dittmer