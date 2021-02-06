Letter: Do people really believe in election fraud and space lasers?

Regarding “GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene” (Feb. 1): Americans must acknowledge a set of common truths if this country is to make any progress in the next decade. We must agree we are all decent people at heart who want respect and an equal chance for ourselves and our families to survive and prosper. In order to do that, we agree to abide by a set of laws, which govern how we act, how we earn, how we live, and how we die. Based on the Constitution, these laws are created, interpreted and enforced by a government elected by the people.

The Constitution protects a free press from government interference, but it does nothing to assure us of its truth. Media bias can be subtle and pernicious, but not difficult to detect if we look to the funding source. Consumers of news must decide for themselves whether space lasers and election fraud allegations are part of vast conspiracies or whether they spring out of the mind of someone intent on profiting from the spread of disinformation.