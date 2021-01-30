Letter: Do police really need a law prohibiting sex while on duty?

Regarding “Police reforms moving forward in Missouri, but so is a crackdown on protesters” (Jan. 26): State Sen. Brian Williams’ plan to address police brutality, including a ban on chokeholds and restrictions on police who have been disciplined, sounded reasonable. But his recommendation that there should also be limits on police having sex while on duty prompted a double take. Is that really something we have to spell out to law enforcement employees whose job it is to protect and serve their communities?