Letter: Do the math; gas prices don't merit canceling vacations

Regarding "Taking the kids: Without busting the budget as gas prices reach record highs" (March 17): Some people are canceling vacations because of the high price of gas. Really?

The average American car gets about 25 miles per gallon. On Dec. 23, the average price of gas was $3.29 per gallon and on March 18, the price was $4.27 per gallon, a significant increase. If a family takes a 2,000 mile road trip, they will need 80 gallons of gas. At today's price they will spend $342 on gas. Last December they would have spent $263. The difference is $79.

Are families really canceling vacations over $79? Come on people, do the math. Don't ruin a vacation over $79. Get out there and have fun and stimulate the economy.

Steven Smith • Eureka 

