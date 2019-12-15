I must dispute the statements in Dale Carroll’s Dec. 9 letter, “Obamas also abused presidential spending accounts,” in which Carroll compares the family travels of President Barack Obama with that of President Donald Trump.
Trump has spent more time playing golf in three years than Obama did in eight years. And where do all those trips take Trump? His properties, of course. Who profits from all the Secret Service expenses? Trump properties. If people representing states or countries on trips to Washington need administration help, they often stay at Trump hotels for obvious reasons.
Trump’s grown children travel all over the world promoting their business interests and have to be accompanied by the Secret Service. Add it all up. There’s no comparison.
Dorothy Newell • St. Louis County